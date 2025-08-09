After a fall while attempting the Nicki Minaj balance challenge, radio host Kelly Brook claims she wet herself.

Model and radio host Kelly Brook fell flat on her face while attempting a TikTok balancing challenge - and even claimed she had wet herself. The star left fans reeling after posting footage of herself trying to emulate pop star Nicki Minaj's feats of balance in the 2013 video for High School.

In a video posted online Brook, 45, clambered on to the back of Heart FM co-presenter Jason King - seen on all fours. After around three seconds, including posing with a book, the former model falls on to Jason's head and ends up on the floor. Laughing, Brook calls for help from co-workers filming the stunt, saying: "I wet myself! Can we get some paper towels?"

Later, Brook uploaded a video of herself in a a neck brace as she prepared to host the Heart FM drive-time show with Jason.

"My neck hurts. I feel like I'm all out of alignment," she said, before pranking her co-host by chomping on a mouthful of dry pasta as he tries to help ease her back pain - thinking he had brought on the cracking in her spine. However, laughter ensues once the trick is exposed.

Kelly Brook claimed to have wet herself while attempting Nicki Minaj balance challenge | Heart FM

The former model has hosted co-presented Heart London Drivetime and Saturday Breakfast with Jason King since January 2019.

What Is the Nicki Minaj Stiletto Trend?

The Nicki Minaj stiletto trend is the latest in viral trends people want to mimic - even if it means risk of injury. The gravity-defying stunt, featuring people wearing stilettos and balancing on objects with one foot has taken the internet by storm with a number of celebrities taking on the challenge.

Although only recently taking off, the idea came from Minaj's 2013 music video for her song "High School" with Lil Wayne in which she crosses her legs while balancing on stiletto shoes. Initially, TikTok users began with simply copying that pose but it has escalated into something a little more extreme with people now balancing on one leg on top of objects such as tins of soup, water bottles and even nail varnish.

Since April, the #nickiminajchallenge has over 130,000 videos on TikTok including celebrities - and even Minaj herself - taking on the challenge.

However, as with many of these viral sensations, the risk escalates as people attempt to make more and more outrageous content leading to fail video showing people falling while carrying out the challenge, including one influencer who reports she fractured her back after falling off her kitchen worktop.