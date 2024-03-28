Model and media personality Kelly Brook. (Picture: SWNS)

Model and former actress Kelly Brook is set to feature in a new daytime TV series alongside her husband.

Brook and her Italian husband Jeremy Parisi will star in an eight-part daytime programme, documenting the couple taking a break from the hustle and bustle of life in London to go on a rural adventure - travelling to Arpino, Italy to live and work on the Parisi family farm. The farm holds a special significance for the pair, not only because it is a part of Jeremy's family history but also because it served as the picturesque setting for their wedding in 2022.

The farm is currently being run by the extended Parisi family, and while they eagerly anticipate the possibility of Kelly and Jeremy making the farm their permanent home, questions will linger about whether Kelly is prepared to trade in her glamorous wardrobe for a collection of work overalls.

Brook, 44, rose to fame as a glamour model in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She gained widespread recognition for her appearances in men's magazines such as FHM, where she became one of the publication's most popular cover models.

In the mid-2000s, Brook took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered alongside Brendan Cole. However, she withdrew from the competition in week nine following the death of her father, Kenneth Parsons. She has since taken up roles in both film and TV, working on projects such as Pirhana 3D, Survival Island and Celebrity Juice.