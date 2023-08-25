Brook is selling a selection of items to make room in the home she shares with new husband Jeremy Parisi

Model and media personality Kelly Brook is selling her most iconic designer clothes, including her eye-catching Love Island swimsuits - and some items are being sold for as little as £20.

The ex-glamour model says she has decided to have a "cathartic" clear out of outfits she has worn during her TV and film career. They include a diamante-encrusted leotard bodysuit with tulle overlay which she wore during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2010.

Brook is also selling several swimsuits she wore on Love Island in the early noughties. They include a stunning blue striped swimsuit as well as five 1950s/60s vintage costumes. The TV presenter hosted the original celebrity version of the popular dating reality show in 2005.

Brook has kept her valuable clothes collection in pristine condition over the last few years by keeping them in storage containers but she has said she now wants to sell them to make more room in the home she shares with new husband Jeremy Parisi who she married last year in his native Italy.

Another outfit up for grabs is a 1950s red cotton Alfred Shaheen Honolulu dress decorated with a Hawaii-inspired motif Kelly wore on Celebrity Love Island which aired on 23 May 2005. Fans can also snap up an eye-catching floral-patterned outfit she wore later during the series.

Kelly’s clothes are going under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday 31 August with some lots being priced as low as £20. The auction will take place in Hansons’ Kent Saleroom in the Pantiles Arcade, Royal Tunbridge Wells. The items will be available to view at the same location on Wednesday 30 August between midday and 4pm.

Model and media personality Kelly Brook is selling her most iconic designer clothes, including her eye-catching Love Island swimsuits, at auction. Photo by SWNS.

‘These pieces really have shaped my life’

Brook’s incredible collection also includes high end designer pieces, such as clothing by Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Diane Von Furtstenberg, Moschino, Dolce and Gabbana and Emporio Armani. For example, there’s her Alexander McQueen military-inspired two-piece skirt suit in Air Force blue.

Brook, aged 43, said: "It’s been amazing to take a trip down memory lane and explore my storage units where vintage and designer pieces from my TV and film career have been preserved and archived over the decades. I’m so excited to part with pieces that really have shaped my life over the years and inspired many fashion collections I’ve designed for the high street.

"My storage units, together with the numerous homes I've lived in over the years, have been treasure troves for some of the most beautiful furniture, art and fashion sourced from all over the world. It’s been extremely cathartic to part with some iconic pieces I know fans and collectors will love.”

In total, there are 32 of Brook’s clothing items going under the hammer. She added: "I'm very much looking forward to watching some of my favourite items go under the hammer and find a new home outside of a storage unit. Let the fun begin."

‘Old Hollywood glamour’

More Love Island offerings which can be bought at the auction include two circa 1960s green floral-patterned sundresses. They are a De Weese Design California dress labelled ‘Swim and Sun Fashions, Los Angeles, California’ and a cotton Hawaiian halter dress with boned bodice, labelled ‘Kamehameha’, made and styled in Hawaii.

Fans can also bid on a dress worn by Kelly in the 2006 ITV production of Agatha Christie's Maple episode The Moving Finger, and a vintage lace dress she wore to the London première of The Gangs of New York in 2003. Other vintage classics in the classic include a 1950s red halter-neck dress overlaid with brown tulle-type fabric embroidered with sequins, labelled ‘Hollinsworth’s, Oval Room’ and a strapless, wine-coloured dress featuring printed net, black velvet waistband and boned bodice. Brook wore the Hollinsworth’s dress at the premiere of Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo in August, 2005 in Las Vegas.

Stephanie Connell, who catalogued the Kelly Brook Collection, said: “Kelly’s clothes capture old-style Hollywood glamour. Kelly acquired many of these rare vintage pieces specifically for her work as host of the original series of Celebrity Love Island in 2005, paving the way to the global Love Island success story.

“The collection showcases Kelly’s impeccable eye for fashion and highlights her influence on British style. As well as being fabulous items of clothing, these garments are part of TV history.”

‘Own a little slice of the Kelly Brook magic’

As well as selling clothes, Brook is also selling two limited-edition Eve Arnold

photographs of Marilyn Monroe which adorned the walls of her former home in Kent. A large Sarah Bernhardt late 19th century poster and a 1950s poster for the 1953 film Problem Girls are also being auctioned.

Hanson’s Stephanie said: “This auction will give buyers a unique opportunity to acquire pieces which have played a part in Kelly’s life and career. It's a chance to own a little slice of the Kelly Brook magic and glamour. Elements of the collection are also affordable.”