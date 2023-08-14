When you think of Domino’s pizza company, you think of their garlic and herb dip. No matter what your topping of choice, the delicious dip is universally loved by almost all pizza fans.

Now, Domino’s has decided to help people showcase their love for the famous dip, which can be bought in supersize pots while placing your pizza order, by launching a fashion capsule inspired by it. The new limited edition has been launched, and modelled, by Love Island star Zara McDermott and her boyfriend, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

As you can imagine, the collection, which includes a shirt, swim shorts, a bikini and even a plunge pool and a floating pizza box, is all green and white and emblazoned with the Domino’s logo and also the classic garlic image taken from the firm’s well-known branding.

Sam Wilson, Domino’s merch master, said in a statement: “We wanted to make a bit of a splash this summer, and with millions of garlic and herb dips served a year, it’s fair to say we’re a nation that loves a dip. So, we thought, why not combine the best of both worlds and make our biggest dip ever for pizza fans to enjoy whilst eating a piping hot pizza?

“Along with the plunge pool, the garlic and herb dip collection is a sure thing to heat up your summer and is perfect for those looking to make a statement. Including those looking to enjoy a slice whilst taking a dip.”

Love Island's Zara McDermott and Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson have helped to launch the Domino's pizza limited edition fashion collection. Photo by Domino's Pizza.

If you were hoping to be able to buy an item from the collection for yourself or the pizza lover in your life, however, you will be left a little disappointed. The exclusive range can not be purchased. Instead, you have to enter your details into a prize draw - and then cross your fingers. There is some good news, however. You can enter up to five times, either for different items or the same item. A total of 347 winners will then be chosen at random and be sent their chosen item.

To enter into the prize draw, all you have to do is visit the specially created Garlic and Herb Dip collection website and register your details. You do have to choose which item from the collection you want the most. Be quick though, you need to register your interest by Friday 18 August at 11.59pm.