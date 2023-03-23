The bakery giant said it is a “milestone moment” and more sites will open this summer

Greggs has opened its third Primark cafe offering all of the food chain’s fan favourites including sausage rolls, bakes and sweet treats.

The style interior of the cafe in Newcastle boasts doughnut inspired seating booths and a sausage roll swing.

Opportunities for an Instagram post or a TikTok video are vast in the cafe, with booths for dining under an iconic Tyne Bridge structure and an interactive Greggs phone box.

The latest “Tasty by Greggs” cafe is located on the second floor of the Primark store in Northumberland Street, Newcastle..

The site has 114 seats and offers sharing size boxes of pizzas, iced lattes, and even stotties - which are only available in the North East.

The first cafe opened in Birmingham February last year followed by another site in Oxford Street East, London, in October.

Greggs will open three more sites later this year, with a cafe in Bristol set to open in May, and one in Liverpool and Leeds to follow in June.

Tim Kelly, Director of New Business Development at Primark said the store is “thrilled with the success of our partnership with Greggs to date – ranging from three sell-out collections to now three brilliant cafes.”

He added: “We’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to inspire and excite customers. We’re excited to be extending our partnership to new locations including Newcastle so more customers can visit two of the best brands on the British high street in one go.”

Tony Rowson, Property Director at Greggs, said: “Following the success of our first two ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafes in Birmingham and London last year, the opening of our third café in Newcastle, the home of Greggs, marks another milestone moment for us as we continue to focus our efforts on new on-the-go locations where people work, shop and travel.”

The news comes after Greggs announced plans to open 150 new branches this year, as well as refurbishing another 150 and relocating 40 of its shops to larger sites.

Greggs already opened a record 186 new shops in 2022, taking its total store number to 2,328.