Radio star Philip Brady had been diagnosed with cancer on December 5, 2024, but he did not share the news publicly.

Radio legend Philip Brady had been fighting a secret cancer battle and had only announced his retirement a week before he passed away. The Australian star had been on 3AW talkback radio for 30 years.

Philip Brady's former 3AW co-host Simon Owens shared a photograph of Phil in the studio on Facebook and wrote: “Here’s the last vision we took of Philip Brady on air. Despite his illness at the time you’d never guess there was anything wrong. And what a storyteller. Philip Brady’s Elvis Presley Story as told on Christmas Night, 25 Dec, 2024.”

Following Simon Owen’s tribute on Facebook, Lyn Davey wrote: “If you look up the word ‘Gentleman’ in the dictionary, it will say Philip Brady. Sending you a big hug Simon as I can only imagine how you feel.”

Tom Elliott, who presents 3AW Mornings with Tom Elliott, took to Facebook and wrote: “I’m very sad that he is no longer with us. I will miss you, your family will miss you, and the 3AW community will miss you.”

3AW also paid tribute to Philip Brady on Instagram and wrote: “An icon of 3AW has just passed away.Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. ❤️ “

Stephen Beers, the 3AW Station Manager, also paid tribute to Philip Brady and said: “Phil was a great friend to many, truly loving his work on air and helping so many listeners and colleagues with advice, companionship and friendship. Phil will be greatly missed by all at 3AW.”

According to the 3AW website, “Philip’s first stint at 3AW began in the 1970s where he was the weekend music man. On December 23 1990, Philip returned to 3AW where he began hosting Remember When with Bruce Mansfield.

“The duo then took over the weeknight program Nightline in 1991, with Phil becoming a much-loved part of the program until it ended in late 2019.

Phil continued to appear on Remember When until January 12 2025, announcing his retirement from radio on February 2.”