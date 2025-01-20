Beloved BBC presenter Peter Grant dies after losing his cancer battle

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

20th Jan 2025, 11:08am
Tributes have been pouring in for the BBC star Peter Grant who has died after a short battle with cancer.

The news of BBC star Peter Grant’s death was confirmed by Simon Logan, his Radio Newcastle and Teesside co-star. He took to Facebook where he paid tribute to Peter Grant and wrote: "So very difficult to post that we have lost another radio legend and my great friend of 25 years.

"Peter Grant was a wonderful and talented person that was known for presenting radio and TV shows on many different platforms.. Here is a chat with him I did last year, just to hear his positive attitude which shines through is a leveller for all.

“R.I.P Peter, you fought a grave battle and will always be remembered, especially for being kind, generous and so positive all the time.

“Thanks for the laughs and the great times Peter, everyone who knew you will miss you always.”

Following Simon Logan’s post on Facebook, many fans shared their own memories of Peter. Debbie Paige Macpherson wrote “Devastated to read this. I loved his shows so much. Condolences to his family and friends, sending lots of love,” whilst Railton Howes wrote: “I worked with Peter when he was presenting early breakfast when he also did the travel for the breakfast show and of course on the local breakfast TV bulletins.”

Railton Howes also said: “Peter was a true professional and also a really nice person to work with. I can tell you, we had a few laughs during those early shifts. How is it that good people are taken so early! RIP Peter it was good to work with you not just as a colleague but as a friend.”

Peter Grant also worked for Magic, Hallam FM, Durham FM, Radio Aire, TFM and Plymouth Sound.

