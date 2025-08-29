Colleagues have been paying tribute to radio star Gary Burbank following his death at 84.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radio personality Gary Burbank has died at 84, radio presenter Bill Cunningham had taken to X a day ago and wrote: “I received word tonight that the Most talented Radio Host of all time.. Gary Burbank.. Needs your special prayers as he confronts serious health issues. Remember Gary.. his wife Carol and family in your prayers.. His life and career has been long and consequential.. ♥️.”

Bill then took to X to share the sad news that Gary had passed away and wrote: “Gary Burbank has passed… May the GOAT… rip… ♥️♥️.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Bill’s tweet, Dave Fox said: “He was an outstanding Talent and will be missed greatly. He was here in Louisville and primarily in Cincinnati, but he was funny, smart, creative and Loved by many for the entertainment he provided over the years.”

Sheila Gray took to Facebook and shared a photograph of herself and Gary, alongside the caption which read: “I’ll miss you my dear friend. Longtime, popular radio personality Gary Burbank has died .”

Gary Burbank’s death was also confirmed by Play It Forward, which he founded. On their website, they wrote: “Our founder, Gary Burbank, has passed.

Please keep his family in your thoughts, and listen to Earl Pitts later and laugh like he'd want you too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Play It Forward’s website, it was founded by Gary Burbank to help “support local musicians and to help foster a strong music community in the Greater Cincinnati area.”

Gary Burbank will be best remembered for appearing on WLW in Cincinnati, Ohio from 1981 until 2007, he was also the voice of his fictional character Earl Pitts, in nationally syndicated commentaries until 2021.

Radio Online reported that “Burbank's impact was widely recognized during his career. He twice won the Marconi Award and Billboard's Large Market Personality of the Year honors, and in 2012, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.”