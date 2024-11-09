Award-winning British singer-songwriter Rag ‘N’ Bone is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Zoe Bearsdall today (November 9).

The ‘Giant’ and ‘Human’ hitmaker will be walking down the aisle to wed Beardsall in a ceremony on Saturday, November 8. The couple have been together since 2021 and confirmed their engagement in 2023.

It was previously reported that the singer, whose real name is Rory Graham, and his fiancée were due to hold a lavish wedding bash in Sussex. Bearsdall posted a picture to Instagram featuring a candle which read ‘smells like you’re getting married’. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a sweet love letter to ‘Zo’, as well as a ribbon around a glass labelled with ‘Zoe & Rory 09/11/24’.

Rag 'N' Bone man, whose real name is Rory Graham, has tied the knot with his fiancé Zoe Beardsall. | Getty Images

A source close to the couple previously told the Sun that Graham and Bearsdall would be looking forward to a huge celebration. They said: “Rory and Zoe have been planning their wedding ever since he proposed.

“Rory is really down to earth and he and Zoe love their quiet life out of the spotlight. But the wedding won’t be low-key, as they’re having all their friends and family involved for a massive celebration, with a huge party afterwards. Rory is the happiest he has been in years and has now really found his ­soulmate in Zoe.”

Graham was previously married to Beth Rouy, with whom he has one child. He split from Rouy just six months after their wedding in 2019.