Barcelona winger Raphinha has accused Disneyland Paris staff of racism after a mascot allegedly ignored his son.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the footage, several children received hugs from the squirrel mascot. Gael, dressed in a red tracksuit, waited with open arms but was passed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another clip showed him patting the mascot’s leg to get their attention - without success. Even when lifted to chest height beside the mascot, Gael still did not receive a hug.

Raphinha said: "Your employees are a disgrace. You shouldn't treat people like that, especially a child.

“You're supposed to make children happy, not snub a child.

“I prefer to say it was snubbing, to say nothing else. You're a disgrace.”

Raphinha, who has been shortlisted for this year’s Ballon d’Or - an award given to the best footballer each year - after picking up 34 goals and 25 assists in all competitions last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mascots at Disney’s parks across the world have a rule where they cannot be the first to pull away from a hug with a child - the youngster has to be the one to end it.

Disneyland Paris has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.