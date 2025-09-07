Raphinha blasts Disneyland Paris for mascots 'snubbing' his son as damning video posted online
The 27-year-old Brazil international posted video clips on Instagram showing his two-year-old son, Gael, being left out during a meet-and-greet with a costumed character.
In the footage, several children received hugs from the squirrel mascot. Gael, dressed in a red tracksuit, waited with open arms but was passed over.
Another clip showed him patting the mascot’s leg to get their attention - without success. Even when lifted to chest height beside the mascot, Gael still did not receive a hug.
Raphinha said: "Your employees are a disgrace. You shouldn't treat people like that, especially a child.
“You're supposed to make children happy, not snub a child.
“I prefer to say it was snubbing, to say nothing else. You're a disgrace.”
Raphinha, who has been shortlisted for this year’s Ballon d’Or - an award given to the best footballer each year - after picking up 34 goals and 25 assists in all competitions last season.
Mascots at Disney’s parks across the world have a rule where they cannot be the first to pull away from a hug with a child - the youngster has to be the one to end it.
Disneyland Paris has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.