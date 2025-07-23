Marcus Rashford’s fresh start at Barcelona is already off to a rocky start, according to reports in Spain.

In fact, some Spanish outlets are reporting that two senior players have openly snubbed him - before he has even been officially confirmed as a signing.

After falling out with Man United boss Ruben Amorim - who went as far as saying he’d rather start his goalkeeping coach than Rashford - the England forward was shipped to Aston Villa on loan in January.

Despite a solid spell, Villa passed on their £40m buy option this summer.

Rashford has now landed at Barcelona on another loan, this time with a £30m buy clause. If Barca opt out, they’ll owe Man United a financial penalty - the same as Chelsea did with Jadon Sancho.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal last week, with Rashford completing a medical and appearing in promo content - though the official announcement is expected Wednesday.

But behind the scenes, the move is already creating tension.

Spanish outlet sources claim two Barcelona players have been “very cold” toward Rashford and made it clear they don’t want him at the club.

The dressing room reaction has reportedly been mixed, with some players “visibly angry” about his arrival.

Raphinha is said to suspect that president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco brought in Rashford to push him out, after cooling on his performances late last season.

Robert Lewandowski is also reportedly concerned the move could cut into his playing time, giving manager Hansi Flick food for thought before the season has even begun.