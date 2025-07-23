Manchester United reach 'verbal agreement' for new midfielder Javi Guerra

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
Manchester United have a verbal agreement in place to sign a new midfielder, according to reports.

With Christian Eriksen out and Casemiro's future in limbo heading into the final year of his deal, Man United are actively targeting reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Talks over a new contract for Kobbie Mainoo also hit friction earlier this year, adding more uncertainty.

With Ruben Amorim overhauling his squad this summer - having already signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo - he has now turned his attention to the midfield, supposedly reaching an agreement with Valencia star Javi Guerra.

Like Mainoo, Guerra, 23, is halfway through a five-year deal signed in 2023. But unlike Man United, Valencia don’t have a built-in extension option, leaving the door open for him to leave the club.

Italian journalist Daniele Longo claims Guerra is unlikely to sign a new deal with Valencia.

While AC Milan have shown interest, their pursuit has slowed, shifting the focus to United. Longo reports that Man United are the only club with a verbal agreement, though others in Spain and England are circling.

However, fellow reporter Matteo Moretto says Milan reopened talks this week, while Valencia-based journalist Hector Gomez claimed other clubs are in the mix but has not named them.

For now, Guerra is thought to be holding out for an improved offer from Valencia.

