Rapper Ghetts appears in court charged with death by dangerous driving

Award-winning rapper Ghetts has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving in east London.

The grime artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, allegedly failed to stop after his BMW hit 20-year-old Yubin Tamang on Redbridge Lane, Ilford, at around 11.33pm on October 18, Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Police attended the defendant’s address in Woodford, east London, early on October 19, prosecutor Varinder Hayre said.

Clarke-Samuel, who is in custody and appeared in court wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit, had initially been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving but the indictment was changed after Mr Tamang died on October 20.

The musician spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear in court at the Old Bailey on November 24.

The rapper and songwriter has collaborated on tracks with Skepta, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, and performed at Glastonbury multiple times including in 2024.

He won best male act at the 2021 Mobo Awards and received the Mobo pioneer award in 2024.