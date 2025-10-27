Jose Antonio Rueda: What injury did Moto3 world champion suffer - after serious crash at 2025 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
The crash occurred on Sunday between Rueda and Noah Dettwiler. Dettwiler suffered 'multiple' cardiac arrests after being involved in a horrific crash on Sunday, his father has revealed.
The incident occurred as Rueda whizzed round the track's third corner. He found Dettwiler travelling slowly, likely due to a problem with his vehicle, and smashed straight into his rear.
A video of the crash showed the two bikes coming apart upon collision, with the riders flying out of their saddles. CIP Green's Dettwiler was left lying motionless on the circuit as ambulances and MotoGP medical teams rushing to provide treatment.
Both riders were eventually airlifted to hospital via helicopter in distressing scenes. Now, Dettwiler's father has given racing publication Blick an update on his son's condition. He says the 20-year-old suffered 'multiple cardiac arrests' following the horrifying collision but is now 'stable' in the hospital.
The Swiss rider later underwent 'multiple surgeries' at a Kuala Lumpur hospital after losing 'a lot of blood', suffering spleen and lung injuries and an 'open fracture' in his leg. Rueda, the other driver involved in the collision, was lucky to escape with just a hand fracture. The Spaniard's team said he was 'awake and alert' in hospital hours afterwards.
A Red Bull statement read: “Following the collision between José Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler at the exit of turn 3 during the Moto3 sighting lap, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider has suffered a fracture to his hand. Rueda is currently awake and conscious in the hospital.
“It was determined that Rueda did not suffer serious injuries to his head or torso, although he did suffer a severe concussion from the impact. He remains under observation, awaiting further tests on his hand and arm.”