Newly-crowned Moto3 world champion Jose Antonio Rueda and Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler were airlifted to hospital following a collision.

The crash happened today (Sunday 26 October) during the sighting lap for the 2025 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix. The accident occurred when Dettwiler, riding for CIP Green Power, was travelling slowly on track before Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Rueda crashed into the back of his machine at Turn 3.

Both riders fell and sustained injuries in the incident. The Sepang International Circuit medical team provided immediate on-site medical attention before both competitors were evacuated by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Their current medical conditions have not yet been confirmed. Rueda had been scheduled to start from third on the grid while Dettwiler was set to begin from 25th position.

The Spanish rider had secured the Moto3 world championship title at the Indonesian Grand Prix earlier this month. As a result of the incident, the Moto3 race start was postponed from 12 noon to 1.45 pm and shortened from 15 to 10 laps.

The MotoGP race will proceed as scheduled at 3 pm while the Moto2 race has been rescheduled to 4.30 pm.