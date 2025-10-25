A crash has resulted in lengthy delays on the M4.

Three hours ago, the X account for National Highways, tweeted drivers about the planned closure and wrote” Please be reminded that the #M4 is closed in both directions between J18 (#Tomarton) and J19 (#M32, #Bristol) all weekend for planned bridge construction works.

“The road is due to re-open at 6am Monday morning.

“There’s a 60 minute delay westbound and 45 minutes eastbound.”

Motorists reacted to the news on X and one wrote: “Absolutely no coordination with the infrastructure on the a roads to allow for traffic to pass flawlessly, an hour to do a mile and a half, glad to see the incompetence is truly well at highway England.”

Another motorist wrote: “Utter shambles as its half term next week.”

An hour before this update, the X account for National Highways, wrote: “Traffic has been STOPPED ON THE #a419 northbound in #Wiltshire between #BlundsonSt Andrew near #Swindon and #Cricklade due to a collision.

“Our Traffic Officers have just arrived on scene. There’s a 50 minute delay on approach.

“More information to follow.”

According to The Sun, “A helicopter was also spotted circling overhead the incident.A driver was arrested and rushed to hospital, with cops saying he “sought to leave the scene on foot” after “failing to observe the hard closure in place for roadworks”.

“He is understood to have ignored the roadworks on the M4 near junction 18 westbound this afternoon, shortly after midday.”