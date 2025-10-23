M60 closed: Major motorway in Greater Manchester shut within Junction 23 due to 'police-led incident' - warning of traffic delays
A major motorway in Greater Manchester is closed due to a police-led incident.
The M60 in Greater Manchester is closed clockwise within J23 due to the incident. National Highways says: “The #M60 in #GreaterManchester is closed clockwise within J23 (#AshtonUnderLyne) due to a Police-led incident.
“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the roundabout. There's a 30 minute delay on approach, so allow extra time.”
One driver has posted a picture on X stuck in traffic. The user captioned the image with “gridlocked”.