A major motorway in Greater Manchester is closed due to a police-led incident.

The M60 in Greater Manchester is closed clockwise within J23 due to the incident. National Highways says: “The #M60 in #GreaterManchester is closed clockwise within J23 (#AshtonUnderLyne) due to a Police-led incident.

“Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the roundabout. There's a 30 minute delay on approach, so allow extra time.”

One driver has posted a picture on X stuck in traffic. The user captioned the image with “gridlocked”.

Another user wrote: “30 minutes delay?? I have been stopped for way more than that with no sign of movement yet”. The nature of the incident is not yet known.