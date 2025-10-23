A London Tube station is closed due to a “fire alert” causing severe delays on trains to Heathrow Airport.

Hatton Cross station is currently closed due to a “fire alert”, Transport for London (TfL) has said. Due to this there are severe delays on the Piccadilly Line to all Heathrow Terminals.

TfL says: “SEVERE DELAYS between Acton Town and all Heathrow Terminals due to an earlier fire alert at Hatton Cross. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Elizabeth Line and South Western Railway. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

Hatton Cross is a London Underground station. It is on the Heathrow branch of the Piccadilly line between Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 or Heathrow Terminal 4.

There is also disruption elsewhere on the Piccadilly Line. TfL adds: “From Thursday 23 October to Saturday 25 October, Piccadilly line services will be suspended between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge. This is a precautionary measure in response to Met Office yellow weather warnings relating to Storm Benjamin. Please use Metropolitan line services instead.

“No service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to a shortage of available trains caused by significant leaf fall. Please use the Metropolitan line to complete your journey.”