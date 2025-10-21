Transport for London is warning commuters to “avoid” the Northern Line “where possible” today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently severe delays on the Northern and Bakerloo Line. TfL says: “No service between Camden Town and Morden via Bank while we fix a signal failure at Tooting Broadway. SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a signal failure at Stockwell.

“London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, and South Western Railway are accepting valid tickets via any reasonable route. Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternative routes if you can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commuters have taken to X to share their frustration. One said: “Of course the Northern line is not working properly AGAIN. I hate TfL”. Another added on X: “Northern Line is an absolute mess.”

TfL has also warned of the Bakerloo line this morning: “Severe delays due to train cancellations.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Lioness Line and Thameslink via any reasonable route.”