Northern Line delays: TfL warns 'please avoid where possible' as no service and severe delays on Tube line due to signal failures
There are currently severe delays on the Northern and Bakerloo Line. TfL says: “No service between Camden Town and Morden via Bank while we fix a signal failure at Tooting Broadway. SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a signal failure at Stockwell.
“London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, and South Western Railway are accepting valid tickets via any reasonable route. Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternative routes if you can.”
Commuters have taken to X to share their frustration. One said: “Of course the Northern line is not working properly AGAIN. I hate TfL”. Another added on X: “Northern Line is an absolute mess.”
TfL has also warned of the Bakerloo line this morning: “Severe delays due to train cancellations.