There are severe delays this morning on two popular London Tube lines.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Transport for London’s (TfL) website the Northern and Bakerloo line are seeing severe delays this morning (Tuesday 21 October). On the Northern line TfL says: “No service between Kennington and Morden while we fix a signal failure at Tooting Broadway.

“SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line while we fix a signal failure at Stockwell. London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink, and South Western Railway are accepting valid tickets via any reasonable route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternative routes if you can.”

On the Bakerloo line it adds: “Severe delays due to train cancellations. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, Lioness Line and Thameslink via any reasonable route.”

Commuters are advised to keep up to date with TfL’s website in case there are any changes.