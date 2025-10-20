A London Underground Tube station is closed this morning and it is currently not known when it will re-open.

Southgate Underground station is closed due to “faulty escalators”. TfL access wrote on X: “Southgate station - This station is closed while we fix faulty escalators.”

There have been comments on X asking when the station will re-open. One user said: “When will Southgate station be reopened today?”. Another added: “No notification that Southgate Station is closed, and has been since 7:30am???”.

TfL responded: “We don't have a time when but as soon as it reopens we'll update the website.”

Southgate is a London Underground station in Southgate. It is on the Piccadilly line between Arnos Grove and Oakwood stations.

It comes as there are severe delays on the Northern line today. TfL says: “Severe Delays while we fix a signal failure at Stockwell. London Buses, Southeastern, Thameslink and South Western Railway are accepting valid tickets via any reasonable route.”