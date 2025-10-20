Southgate station closed: London Underground Tube station on Piccadilly line shut for hours due to 'faulty escalators' - when will it re-open?
Southgate Underground station is closed due to “faulty escalators”. TfL access wrote on X: “Southgate station - This station is closed while we fix faulty escalators.”
There have been comments on X asking when the station will re-open. One user said: “When will Southgate station be reopened today?”. Another added: “No notification that Southgate Station is closed, and has been since 7:30am???”.
TfL responded: “We don't have a time when but as soon as it reopens we'll update the website.”
Southgate is a London Underground station in Southgate. It is on the Piccadilly line between Arnos Grove and Oakwood stations.