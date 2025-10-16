There is disruption at a popular London Tube station this morning.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned commuters early this morning (Thursday 16 October) that district line trains are non-stopping in both directions at the station. It says on X: “Westminster station: District line trains are non-stopping in both directions due to flooding on the platforms.”

It does not say that the station is closed. This means that services are disrupted at the station due to the flooding on platforms.

Elsewhere, there are severe delays on the Piccadilly Line. TfL says: “Severe delays between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport / Uxbridge due to an earlier signal failure at Arnos Grove.

“Tickets are being accepted on the Elizabeth line, Weaver line, South Western Railway and London Buses. MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line.”