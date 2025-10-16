London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 60 firefighters are responding to a blaze in a commercial unit located beneath a railway arch near Rhodeswell Road, Mile End.

As a precaution, the train line running into Fenchurch Street Station was suspended. Commuters are advised to check with c2c for updates on rail services.

The unit, used as a car workshop, caught fire early this morning. London Fire Brigade said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters responded to a fire near Rhodeswell Road, Mile End. An extension building of two floors, attached to a railway arch, was alight.

“The fire was located on both floors of the building, which is used as an office space. Firefighters will remain on scene into the morning, working to extinguish remaining pockets of fire. There are no reports of any injuries. Commuters should check with C2C for updates to rail services.

“The Brigade was first called about the incident at 0353, and crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.Crews had the fire under control by 0549. The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

C2C says:”Due to a fire next to the track between West Ham High Level and Limehouse all lines are disrupted. Train services running across the whole c2c network may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 07:45 16/10.

“Ticket Acceptance in place with London Underground, DLR and Greater Anglia via any reasonable route. If your journey has been disrupted by more than 15 minutes, you may be entitled to cash compensation.”