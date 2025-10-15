A major motorway is closed due to a lorry fire.

A lorry has burst into flames on the M5. The motorway is partially blocked northbound between junctions 30 and 29 in Devon after the fire broke out.

Traffic monitor Inrix reports: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to lorry fire on M5 Northbound from J30 A376 Sidmouth Road (Exeter / Service Areas) to J29 A30 Honiton Road (Exeter / Honiton). Prior to 12:00 all traffic was held."

National Highways reports delays of around 30 minutes on the motorway. There is now a lot of traffic approaching the M5.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to reports of a lorry fire on the northbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 30 and 29, near #Exeter. The northbound carriageway has been closed at junction 30. Emergency services remain at the scene. Further updates when we have them.”

National Highways added: “#M5 northbound from J30 #Exeter to J29 #Honiton#Devon ROAD CLOSED Due to a lorry fire. All traffic in closure cleared.

“Due to the load on the lorry, fire service has asked the road remain closed until the fire is fully out.”