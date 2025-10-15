Water supplies have been restored to homes and businesses across Sheffield following a burst pipe - but there are warnings of heavy traffic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properties in the S2, S3, S6, S7, S8, S10 and S11 postcode areas were without water for several hours on Tuesday following the leak in Cumberland Street. In a statement posted just after 07:00 BST on Wednesday, Yorkshire Water said repair work had been completed but warned people their water may still "be cloudy or discoloured" and urged customers to "clear this by running your tap for a few minutes".

Cumberland Street remains closed between The Moor and Eyre Street, with motorists advised to avoid the area. At its height a number of roads in the immediate area were closed to traffic and a police cordon was put in place as water poured from the broken pipe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water supplies have been restored to homes and businesses across Sheffield following a burst pipe - but there are warnings of heavy traffic. (Photo: David Kessen, National World) | National World

Yorkshire Water is also still warning of heavy traffic on its website. The water firm says: “Traffic related to emergency works There is heavy traffic in Sheffield due to emergency work in the area - please plan for delays. Thank you for your patience.”