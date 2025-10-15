Beach road closed: Is the major road in Portland still shut? Crash partially blocks causing standstill traffic

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
A crash partially blocked a major road in Portland this morning.

The A354 Portland Beach Road southbound was partially blocked due to accident from Ferrymans Way (Weymouth) to Hamm Beach Road (Fortuneswell). Standstill traffic was reported in the area as well as major tailbacks.

Traffic is now flowing as normal and the road has been cleared. Portland Beach Road is the only road on and off of Portland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Officers attended a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and car reported at 7.26am on October 15 on Portland Beach Road.

"The road was partially blocked and the ambulance service also attended. The road was cleared at around 8.20am."

Related topics:Traffic
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice