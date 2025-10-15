A crash partially blocked a major road in Portland this morning.

The A354 Portland Beach Road southbound was partially blocked due to accident from Ferrymans Way (Weymouth) to Hamm Beach Road (Fortuneswell). Standstill traffic was reported in the area as well as major tailbacks.

Traffic is now flowing as normal and the road has been cleared. Portland Beach Road is the only road on and off of Portland.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Officers attended a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and car reported at 7.26am on October 15 on Portland Beach Road.

"The road was partially blocked and the ambulance service also attended. The road was cleared at around 8.20am."