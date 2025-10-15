Workers at rail operator Eurostar are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over safety and conditions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action. The union claims staff face increasing pressure because of worsening working conditions, with unreliable trains and poor service recovery.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Eurostar is making billions in revenue, but frontline staff are being left to deal with unsafe conditions and the consequences of poor management decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers at rail operator Eurostar are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over safety and conditions. (Photo: The Scotsman) | The Scotsman

“Eurostar is prioritising the bottom line ahead of our members’ concerns around investment in safety and good conditions at work. If Eurostar does not change course, strike action cannot be ruled out.”

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “The safety of our team members and customers is our absolute priority, and we continue to discuss the matter with RMT to resolve their concerns. No strike action is confirmed at this stage.”