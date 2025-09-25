Europe's renowned Christmas markets transform city streets into enchanting winter wonderlands - but which ones are the best to visit?

You can stroll through historic squares, with a warm mulled wine in hand, savouring freshly baked gingerbread. Imagine it,

The festive season is rapidly approaches and you may be wondering of visiting a Christmas market in Europe this year. But there are many to choose from.

Luckily, NationalWorld has whittled down the best ones for you, making it easier for you to decide where to go this year for a festive treated. Listed below are the best Christmas markets to visit in Europe.

Dresden, Germany

Dates: November 26 – December 24

If you like Christmas markets with a side of tradition then Desden’s Striezelmarkt should be right up there. Dating back to 1434, it’s Germany’s oldest, and takes place each year in Altmarkt square in the heart of the city. With 240 stands, it’s also home to the largest Erzgebirge Christmas pyramid in the world, a traditional wooden structure over 14 metres tall, displaying hand-carved figures and scenes.

Arras, Hauts-de-France

Dates: November 28 – December 30

For a flight-free Christmas market trip – via the Eurostar, Eurotunnel or a ferry – Hauts-de-France, the country’s most northern region, is a great option. One of the region’s largest Christmas markets, Village de Noel, takes over Grand’Place, a square in the pretty town of Arras every year.

Vienna, Austria

Dates: November 14 – December 23

The Viennese Christmas Market in front of the town hall is easily the best-known in Vienna, but locals are said to prefer Spittelberg Christmas Market. You’ll find handmade arts, crafts and food but what makes this market unique is it’s huge focus on the ecological footprint; including produce that is fair trade, regional, organic or vegan or vegetarian. Beyond the Christmas market, this area of Vienna offers cafe culture, trendy restaurants and world-famous museums, Leopold and mumok.

| AFP via Getty Images

Lausanne, Switzerland

Dates: November 20 – December 31

On the banks of Lake Geneva, the French-speaking Swiss city of Lausanne not only also comes with blue lake views but also snowy mountain peaks, medieval streets and a 12th-century Gothic cathedral. Bô Noël Christmas market is one of seven in the city in late November and through December.

Ghent, Belgium

Dates: December 4 – 31

This lesser-known city offers plenty for visitors during the festivities. Head to the main squares of Sint Baafsplein and Sint Veerleplein to see how the city transforms in the lead up to Christmas. The Christmas market sees more than 150 wooden huts spread from Sint Baafsplein through the streets. And the city takes its Christmas decorations seriously so expect a suitably festive feel as you wander around.

Prague, Czech Republic

Dates: November 29 – January 6

Prague hosts several Christmas markets each year but the 12th century Old Town Square is the main location for a pre-Christmas celebration. Each year a Christmas tree is selected from a different region of the country and as well as Czech food, and all manner or arts and crafts (including sword making) there’s an extensive programme of festive activities. Make sure to try the trdelnik – a sweet pasty – hot mead and famous Prague ham, which is considered a delicacy.