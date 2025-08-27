Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market is returning once again this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas market has been a staple of the city and organisers say it's a favourite amongst locals and visitors from across the UK and Europe. It will be returning on Saturday 1 November 2025.

This year will be the joint-earliest starting date for the market, which normally attracts millions of visitors, bringing a significant boost to the Birmingham economy. Birmingham remains the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria, and will offer a range of traditional goods and gifts along with food and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market will be running until Christmas Eve, as it does every year. The opening hours are from:

Monday - Thursday: 11am to 9:30pm

Friday: 10am to 9:30pm

Saturday: 10am to 9pm

Sunday: 10am to 9pm

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market is returning once again this year. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The dates for the Christmas in Cathedral Square Craft Market have also been shared online, with trading there expected to start on Friday 7 November.

Christmas in Cathedral Square will again be located within the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral, with stalls operating from 11am to 9pm Monday to Wednesday, 11am to 9.30pm Thursday to Saturday and from noon until 9pm on Sundays.