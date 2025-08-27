Birmingham Christmas market 2025: Date revealed for when popular festive market in city centre will return - and it's earlier than ever
The Christmas market has been a staple of the city and organisers say it's a favourite amongst locals and visitors from across the UK and Europe. It will be returning on Saturday 1 November 2025.
This year will be the joint-earliest starting date for the market, which normally attracts millions of visitors, bringing a significant boost to the Birmingham economy. Birmingham remains the largest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany or Austria, and will offer a range of traditional goods and gifts along with food and drinks.
The market will be running until Christmas Eve, as it does every year. The opening hours are from:
- Monday - Thursday: 11am to 9:30pm
- Friday: 10am to 9:30pm
- Saturday: 10am to 9pm
- Sunday: 10am to 9pm
The dates for the Christmas in Cathedral Square Craft Market have also been shared online, with trading there expected to start on Friday 7 November.
Christmas in Cathedral Square will again be located within the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral, with stalls operating from 11am to 9pm Monday to Wednesday, 11am to 9.30pm Thursday to Saturday and from noon until 9pm on Sundays.