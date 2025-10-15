National Rail has warned that South Western Railway and Southern trains will be delayed due to a “signalling problem”.

A fault with the signalling system at Hamble means that services between Fareham and Southampton Central must run at a reduced speed on the line towards Southampton. As a result, trains running through these stations will be delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

National Rail says disruption is expected until 12:00 today (Wednesday 15 October). South Western services between London Waterloo / Portsmouth Harbour / Portsmouth & Southsea / Fareham and Southampton Central are all affected.

Southern services between Brighton and Southampton Central are affected. For South Western Railway customer advice, National Rail says: “If you need any help with your journey, please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

“If you would prefer to use local buses to continue your journey please check Traveline. South Western Railway tickets are not valid on local buses unless stated above.”

On Southern customer advice, it adds: “ Trains from Swanwick towards Southampton Central will be delayed by around 10-20 minutes due to a signalling problem in the Hamble area. You can still use your normal route, but your journey is likely to take longer in this area, so please leave extra time”.