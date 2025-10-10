A popular London train station was closed this morning due to a “fire alert”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King’s Cross train station in London was closed and evacuated for a time this morning (Friday 10 October). TfL posted on X at 7:30am that the station had closed.

It said: “King's Cross St Pancras station: This station is closed while we respond to a fire alert.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 15 minutes later and it posted an update to say that the station had re-opened. King's Cross railway station is located in the London Borough of Camden, on the edge of Central London.

There is currently a good service on all Tube lines this morning. If you are travelling through London it is recommended to keep up to date with TfL’s website.