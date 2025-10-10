Kings Cross evacuation: Why was popular London train station evacuated today? Station closes as TfL responded to 'alert' - is it open now?
King’s Cross train station in London was closed and evacuated for a time this morning (Friday 10 October). TfL posted on X at 7:30am that the station had closed.
It said: “King's Cross St Pancras station: This station is closed while we respond to a fire alert.”
Around 15 minutes later and it posted an update to say that the station had re-opened. King's Cross railway station is located in the London Borough of Camden, on the edge of Central London.