Thameslink has issued a warning to passengers that some of its services may be cancelled and delayed until midday today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It warns that services through London Bridge will be disrupted today (Wednesday 15 October). National Rail warns: “Disruption to Thameslink services through London Bridge until the end of the day.

“A points failure at #LondonBridge means some southbound lines are currently closed. As a result, Thameslink services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has updated its website to state that some lines have re-opened and disruption is now expected until midday. Thameslink says: “Due to all lines being reopened at London Bridge, the following service changes have been made services that run between East Grinstead and Bedford will continue to be suspended until further notice.

Thameslink has issued a warning to passengers that some of its services may be cancelled and delayed until midday today. (Picture contributed) | Picture contributed

“Services that run from Rainham towards Luton will only run between Rainham and Dartford until further notice meaning stations between Slade Green and Luton will be cancelled until further notice. Please continue to check before you travel as you will need to continue to either change trains en route or use alternative transport to reach your destination.”

It adds: “The following services are now being worked back to schedule, services that run between Bedford and Brighton are being worked back to schedule. Services that run between Bedford and Gatwick Airport/Three Bridges are being worked back to schedule.

“Services that run between Peterborough and Horsham will continue to run as scheduled. If you need to travel on these services this morning, please check before you travel, as you may be able to use your normal route”.