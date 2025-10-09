CrossCountry customers are being warned of significant travel disruption due to planned industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday 18 October.

The strike will see RMT union members in customer service roles declining to work. All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on some routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.

Trains that do run will be significantly busier than usual and services will also finish much earlier in the day so passengers are advised to plan return journeys carefully. There will also be changes to some calling patterns on the day, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action. While we will try to run as many services as services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."

There is also planned engineering work over the weekend, which will further impact which CrossCountry services will run. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website.

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday 18 October should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app for the latest news and advice.

The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday 1 November. More information will be released on what this means for CrossCountry passengers.

On Saturday 18 October, there will be a very limited CrossCountry service on routes between:

Birmingham and Manchester

Birmingham and Bristol

Birmingham and Leeds/York

Birmingham and Reading

Some services will extend to Southampton and Edinburgh. There will be no CrossCountry service on routes between:

Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport

Gloucester and Cardiff

Derby and Nottingham

Bristol and Plymouth/Paignton/Penzance

Edinburgh and Glasgow/Aberdeen

Southampton and Bournemouth (due to engineering work)