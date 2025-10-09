RMT strike: CrossCountry warns passengers of significant disruption to services due to planned industrial action - trains to be cancelled, full list affected routes
The strike will see RMT union members in customer service roles declining to work. All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on some routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.
Trains that do run will be significantly busier than usual and services will also finish much earlier in the day so passengers are advised to plan return journeys carefully. There will also be changes to some calling patterns on the day, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.
Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action. While we will try to run as many services as services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."
There is also planned engineering work over the weekend, which will further impact which CrossCountry services will run. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website.
Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday 18 October should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app for the latest news and advice.
The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday 1 November. More information will be released on what this means for CrossCountry passengers.
On Saturday 18 October, there will be a very limited CrossCountry service on routes between:
- Birmingham and Manchester
- Birmingham and Bristol
- Birmingham and Leeds/York
- Birmingham and Reading
Some services will extend to Southampton and Edinburgh. There will be no CrossCountry service on routes between:
- Birmingham – Leicester – Cambridge/Stansted Airport
- Gloucester and Cardiff
- Derby and Nottingham
- Bristol and Plymouth/Paignton/Penzance
- Edinburgh and Glasgow/Aberdeen
- Southampton and Bournemouth (due to engineering work)