Several South Western Railway trains are delayed from a major London station after an incident on the tracks. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire) | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

London Waterloo station faced major delays yesterday (Friday 3 October) after a person died near Wimbledon. Significant delays and cancellations affected South Western Railway (SWR) services between Wimbledon and Woking yesterday afternoon, following an incident on the tracks at Surbiton Railway Station.

The Met Police, London Ambulance Service, and London Fire Brigade rushed to the station but the person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lines between Wimbledon and Woking were blocked after emergency services responded to the incident and switched off the electricity that powers the trains in the area.

As a result, no trains were able to run through the affected section of the network. SWR warned passengers to expect cancellations, delays, and potential alterations to routes.

Lines reopened yesterday but 'major disruption' is expected to continue. Today (Saturday 4 October) there are several trains that are delayed from London Waterloo station.

Affected routes including services to Dorking and Portsmouth Harbour. You can check the list of delays on South Western Railway’s website.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called at around 3.35pm today (3 October) to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Surbiton railway station. Officers responded with paramedics, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

National Rail said on its website that trains running between Wimbledon and Effingham Junction / Hampton Court / Woking may continue to be cancelled or 'severely delayed' by up to 90 minutes or revised.