Is Euston station open today? Trains cancelled at busy London station after emergency incident - full list affected routes
Travellers reported “absolute carnage” at a major London railway station after an emergency incident caused major disruption to services yesterday (Sunday 19 October). Euston Station was temporarily closed on Sunday night as train services were cancelled or severely delayed.
One posted on X: “Every train from Euston cancelled. Football fans, NFL fans here. Station now closed because too many people.” The lines slowly reopened later in the evening. Shortly after 2am, National Rail reported that the disruption had finally cleared.
Transport for London reported on Monday that Bushey station was closed “while emergency services deal with a casualty on the track”. Services are still cancelled and delayed today due to knock-on effects from yesterday’s incident.
Listed below are affected routes today.
Departures
- 07:13am to Manchester Piccadilly - cancelled
- 07:58am to Holyhead - cancelled
