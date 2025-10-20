Railway lines were closed to London Euston on Sunday evening (19 October) due to an ongoing emergency incident.

Services to Manchester Piccadilly among others to Preston, Liverpool and Birmingham were delayed, with 'major disruption' caused and numerous trains stranded on the tracks. Avanti West Coast services, as well as London Northwestern Railway lines were impacted.

Videos shared across social media showed huge crowds outside of the station, which appeared to have had its gates shut amid the incident. One user wrote on X last night: “Every train from Euston cancelled. Football fans, NFL fans here. Station now closed because too many people Absolute carnage.”

There have been reports of an individual getting struck by a train. Delays in London have had a knock-on effect on services around the UK. Emergency services were dealing with an emergency affecting London Euston, Clapham Junction and Watford Junction, according to National Rail.

National Rail said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Watford Junction and London Euston. So that they can safely carry out their work, all lines are closed.

"As a result, trains operating between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes. Major disruption is expected until 21:00."

Lines have now re-opened and trains are departing as normal. Currently the 7:13am Euston to Manchester Piccadilly service is cancelled this morning due to the incident yesterday.