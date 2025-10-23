The Northern line is again plagued with severe delays due to a signalling fault around the Stockwell area.

Commuters are being advised to “avoid the line where possible” as the fault is affecting the entire route, causing long delays and high crowding. TfL says: “Severe delays continue on the Northern line while TfL fix a signal failure at Stockwell.

“Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Trams, South Western Railway, Thameslink and Southeastern. Avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternate routes if you can.”

According to an alert sent by the customers information team for TfL, disruption on the Northern line could possibly last “until later in the week” due to “the complexity of the failure”. The message read: “The issue has been ongoing for a few days, but we want to reassure you that our teams are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Transport for London has yet to identify the fault. The Northern Line has been the subject of severe delays, cancellations and suspensions since Sunday evening.

Specialist engineers have been called in to identify why the signalling equipment has failed, with no immediate sign of things improving for commuters. “Our engineers are working hard to identify and fix the fault, including deploying advanced test equipment,” Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations, said. “We will do all we can to restore a good service as soon as possible.”

The Northern Line runs through crowded areas of central London and is also the main route to large swathes of residential areas. TfL has shut down rumours that the signal problem was related to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) connection failures that blacked out online services across the globe on Monday. It pointed out that the network does not use any AWS services for signalling.

The Northern Line is not suspended so it is still running. But there are severe delays and commuters are advised to avoid it.