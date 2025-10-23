Transport for London (TfL) is continuing to warn commuters to avoid the Northern Line as severe delays persist.

There continues to be severe delays on the entire Northern Line today (Thursday 23 October). TfL says on its website: “Severe delays while we fix a signal failure at Stockwell. Tickets are being accepted on London Buses, London Trams, South Western Railway, Thameslink and Southeastern.

“Please avoid the Northern line where possible. You will find it quicker to use alternate routes if you can.”

The Northern Line has been the subject of severe delays, cancellations and suspensions since Sunday evening, with the network urging commuters to use alternative routes. Transport for London has yet to identify the fault that has brought one of London’s key commuter lines to a crawl this week.

Specialist engineers have been called in to identify why the signalling equipment has failed, with no immediate sign of things improving for commuters. “Our engineers are working hard to identify and fix the fault, including deploying advanced test equipment,” Nick Dent, TfL’s director of customer operations, said. “We will do all we can to restore a good service as soon as possible.”