Moto3 rider Noah Dettwiler will require "multiple surgeries" after a serious accident with world champion Jose Antonio Rueda, according to the Swiss rider's team, CIP Clean Power.

Rueda and Noah Dettwiler had to be airlifted by helicopter to hospital after a big collision at Grand Prix Malaysia on Sunday. The crash at the Sepang Circuit took place on the sighting lap ahead of the scheduled race, with Rueda coming out of the third corner on the outside of the track, and he then made contact with Dettwiler, who was travelling much slower.

The medical car was sent to the crash and Rueda was taken to the Sepang medical centre. An ambulance attended to Dettwiler on the track.Two helicopters took the riders to a nearby hospital.

Race directors said that both Rueda and Dettwiler were conscious .On Sunday afternoon, the MotoGP official X account wrote that Rueda was "awake and alert" but has a "suspected hand fracture and a number of contusions".

Later on Sunday, the CIP Green Power team released an update on their Instagram account. They wrote: "This morning, during the sighting lap at Sepang, our rider Noah Dewiller was involved in a serious accident. He was taken to the hospital in Kuala Lumpur and will need to undergo multiple surgeries.

“He is in good hands, and we kindly ask you to respect his privacy. We will not be sharing further details at this time.

“Noah is a true fighter, and the entire CIP Green Power team is right behind him. We will keep you updated as soon as possible."

The Moto3 race was held later on Sunday, with Taiyo Furusato of Honda Team Asia claiming the victory. Angel Piquera (FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSI) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) were second and third respectively.