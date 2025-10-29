Despite death rumours, rapper Young Bleed is reportedly in ICU.

According to reports, rapper Young Bleed is reportedly fighting for his life in the ICU. The Mirror US has reported that “Baton Rouge, Louisiana, rapper Young Bleed is currently in serious condition in a hospital ICU, according to Master P, who has urged fans to keep the rapper in their thoughts.”

Master P took to Instagram and wrote: “@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.”

In response to Master P’s Instagram message, one fan wrote: “Keep fighting Bleed!! This was an amazing performance! 🔥❤️💯🙏🏾,” whilst another wrote: “He stepped on stage with his energy through the roof he brought that real no limit energy.”

Young Bleed health update: Rapper reportedly fighting for his life in ICU, what's the latest on him? Photo: therealyoungbleed/Instagram | therealyoungbleed/Instagram

Fans have taken to Young Bleed’s Instagram page to share their thoughts on the situation and one wrote: “Ain’t no R.I.P. BIG BRO BOUTS PULL THROUGH. Lord, please give our brother the strength he needs to recover, YOUR STRENGTH!!

“You said in YOUR WORD that Your strength is made perfect in our weakness in 2 Corinthians 12:9, and my brother needs YOUR STRENGTH in this weak moment! May this only be a brief moment of weakness for a full recover by YOUR STRENGTH for a testimony that will save millions of souls in the mighty MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST! Amen!!! 🙏🏽💙✝️”

Another fan wrote: “Guys my family's asking for prayers during this difficult time🙏🏽😪💔 unless someone from the family puts out a statement (which would more than likely be my cousin Tygee) "his son" as of right now we (the family) are only asking for prayers & privacy as everyone tries & navigates through this difficult time 🙏🏽 😪”

Ty’Gee Ramon wrote: “I’m his son… as of now he’s still in icu so all we need is your prayers… and support… until further notice.”

TMZ reported that “On Saturday, Bleed was full of energy when he performed his signature hit, "How Ya Do That" for ComplexCon, but we're told he's since suffered a major medical emergency.”