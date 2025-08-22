Veteran actor Raza Murad has taken to social media to share his distress over a death hoax that has gone viral.

Although there are reports that Raza Murad has died, the actor is alive and well and has reportedly filed a police complaint over a death hoax that has gone viral. The veteran actor told ANI that “There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter."

Raza Murad went on to say that My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post."

Raza added that "Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things."

Actor Raza Murad appeared in the 2023 Prime Video series Cinema Marte Dum Tak and has starred in the 2025 show Megha Barsenge. Raza Murad is not the first celebrity who has been involved in a death hoax and he made reference to this.

Raza Murad said that "This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished," the veteran added.

In June of this year there were rumours that Sylvester Stallone was no longer alive and the confusion came about when Sly Stone, known as the ‘pioneer of early funk music,’ passed away at the age of 82. Sylvester Stallone’s nickname is ‘Sly.’

One X user said: “Rocky fans, take a breath! Sylvester Stallone is alive and well-just caught in another death hoax. This is the third time!,” whilst another wrote: “My Dad just now: So Sylvester Stallone’s dead? Me: No Sly Stone. Different person.”

TV host Steve Harvey was also subject to death rumours in December 2024. He had only recently taken to Facebook to share photographs of himself and wife Marjorie and wrote: “Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter and reflection. Grateful for my rock, my queen Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing.” He followed his caption with a red heart emoji.