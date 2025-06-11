Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Sylvester Stallone following reports online that he had passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvester Stallone fans took to social media in the last few days to pay tribute to the Hollywood star after reports surfaced online that that the Rocky actor had passed away. One X user wrote: “Heard a thing today that loads of people are sad because Sylvester Stallone died,” whilst another said: "You made me think Sylvester Stallone died.”

Contrary to the rumours about Sylvester Stallone passing away, the actor is alive and well. The confusion about his death came about following the death of Sly Stone, known as the ‘pioneer of early funk music,’ who passed away at the age of 82. Sylvester Stallone’s nickname is ‘Sly.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the clarification that it was Sly Stone who had died and not Sylvester Stallone, one X user said: “Rocky fans, take a breath! Sylvester Stallone is alive and well-just caught in another death hoax. This is the third time!,” whilst another wrote: “My Dad just now: So Sylvester Stallone’s dead? Me: No Sly Stone. Different person.”

Is Sylvester Stallone still alive, why have there been rumours of his death? Sylvester Stallone attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) | Getty Images

This is not the first time Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has been subjected to rumours of his demise. In 2018, he was subject to a death hoax and fake pictures were shown of him reportedly in “his final days.”

CBS News reported that “Sylvester Stallone was the top actor searched in 2018. Most Stallone-related searches stem from a February hoax that said the "Rocky" actor had died of prostate cancer. "Sylvester Stallone dead 2018" and "Did sylvester stallone die" were popular worldwide searches in February.”

After the online death hoax in 2018, Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram to share the news with his fans that he was “still punching” and told them to “ignore this stupidity,” his younger brother labeled the individuals behind the hoax as “sick minded people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Standard reported that “Sylvester fell victim to a death hoax in September 2016 when a message was circulated on Facebook claiming the actor had been found dead at his Los Angeles home.”

In December 2024, it was rumoured that TV host and comedian Steve Harvey had passed away. He had only recently taken to Facebook to share photographs of himself and wife Marjorie and wrote: “Throwing it back to Christmas moments filled with love, laughter and reflection. Grateful for my rock, my queen Marjorie. Every year, every memory, every blessing.” He followed his caption with a red heart emoji.