A reality star has told her fans she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has already undergone treatment.

Real Housewives of Dallas alum D’andra Simmons took to Instagram to say she has undergone three procedures for breast cancer at the medical centre founded by her uncle.

The 56-year-old wrote in a post uploaded yesterday (Tuesday July 29): “After today, I will add breast cancer survivor to a long list of life experiences.”

She went on: “I didn’t think I would be the recipient of care at the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center my uncle Harold Simmons and his Foundation established almost 30 years ago, but now I have breast cancer.”

The star didn’t give any more details about her cancer, such as when she was diagnosed or the stage her cancer was at, but she did explain in another post on her Instagram stories that she had a tumour.

She also gave more details about the series of procedures she needed to undergo during what she called a “very busy, packed morning.” First, she said, was seed localisation, which is where a small, radioactive seed is placed exactly on the tumour. “That way when the surgeon goes in, they'll know exactly where to take the tumor out,” D’andra explained. The second procedure is identifying which lymph nodes to remove during surgery. “The next phase is the surgery,” she said. “I told you it's going to be kind of a long day.”

D’andra also shared that she has a family history of cancer, and added that she’s “truly grateful” to have such an excellent care team looking after her. She said: “I’m the 3rd woman on my mother’s side of the family to be diagnosed with breast cancer . . . that we know about. After today, I will add breast cancer survivor to a long list of life experiences.”

Shortly afterwards, her husband Jeremy Lock uploaded a video on his wife’s page to say she had undergone her surgery and was “doing well” and needed to rest. He also revealed D’andra had been diagnosed a couple of months ago but said they had kept the information private and within their family - until now.

She concluded: “I look forward to telling my story to inspire others in the future. Thank you to everyone that has sent prayers and support to my family and me. We appreciate it so very much and love having your support.”

Many people commented on D’andra’s post, including co-stars and fans. Fellow Dallas housewife Stephanie Hollman wrote: “Sending you lots and lots of love. You've got this.” Another co-star, Kameron Westcott, said: “Praying for recovery and stay strong!!”

One fan penned: “Sending you lots of love beautiful! I am praying for you.” Another fan wrote: “Sending strength and love.”