US baseball legend Ryne Sandberg has died aged 65 after battling prostate cancer.

Sandberg died on Monday, July 28 surrounded by family at his home. His death was confirmed by his ex-team Chicago Cubs, with whom he spent the majority of his playing career.

The Major League Baseball Hall of Famer announced publicly in January 2024 that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, before announcing to fans in August 2024 that he was cancer-free after undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. However, he revealed in December 2024 that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs.

In a statement on behalf of Sandberg’s family, Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said: "Ryne Sandberg was a hero to a generation of Chicago Cubs fans and will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise. His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career.

"He was immensely proud of his teammates and his role as a global ambassador of the game of baseball, but most of all, he was proud of Margaret, his children and his role as husband, father and grandfather.”

Born in Spokane, Washington, Sandberg launched his major league career in 1981 playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, before being traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1982. He made a name for himself during his 15 years at the Cubs, including being named in 10 All-star teams, earning nine gold gloves and picked up the coveted League MVP title.

Tributes have poured in for the baseball legend. The MLB said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. The beloved Cubs second baseman was a five-tool model of consistency in the 1980s and early ’90s, making 10 consecutive All-Star teams and winning 9 straight Gold Glove awards.

“On June 23, 1984, a national TV audience watched Sandberg hit a pair of game-tying home runs in the 9th and 10th innings off Cardinals closer and future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter. Part of a magical Cubs Postseason run, the game is forever remembered in Chicago as “The Sandberg Game.” He went on to win the 1984 NL MVP Award.

“Over 16 seasons, Sandberg slugged 282 home runs, 277 of which were as a second baseman, then a Major League record. He hit 25+ homers five times and stole 30+ bases five times. Sandberg made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 1981 and later managed them for parts of three seasons. On June 23, 2024, the 40th anniversary of his iconic moment, the Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field.”