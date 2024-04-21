Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has shared an emotional tribute to her mother, Bernadette Birk, who has passed away at the age of 73.

Taking to Instagram, she posted several pictures of the pair, revealing her mother had died from lung cancer, whilst also addressing their history and her complicated feelings towards their relationship.

The long caption leaves no stone unturned. Frankel outlines her mum’s “demons”, explaining that she had suffered a: “lifelong eating disorder, alcoholism, abuse, smoking, and self destruction.” And that, “Despite not being equipped to be a mother, she loved me and I have beautiful memories of her.”

She also touched on happier moments, recalling: “I remember her as a young woman during periods of happiness loving me and long for those memories of affection. I mourn her loss, her life, her loneliness and my childhood. I mourn her inability to experience motherhood, the most beautiful gift of a lifetime.”

Frankel also revealed that it was her 13-year-old who had urged her to reconnect with her mother, explaining: “We reconnected so my daughter could know and love her. She adored Bryn and they shared a love of art.”

Adding: “Goodbye mom, Bonnie, Bernadette. You did the best you could and you are free and at peace. I miss my mommy as a little girl and I am grateful for my daughter consistently pushing to meet her and myself for re opening old wounds for their relationship.”

She finished her post by urging her followers: “Ps. Please call, connect with, or hug someone you have a complicated relationship with today.”

Frankel has previously opened up about her relationship with her mother. In a cover story for People in 2010 she revealed: “There was a lot of destruction: alcohol abuse, eating disorders and violent fights.”