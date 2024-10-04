Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former reality TV srar has appeared in court on various drug offences, including allegedly supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine and MDMA.

Marjorie Griffiths, aged 27, appeared before Downing Centre Local Court, in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday (October 3) charged with a string of serious drug-related offences, including supplying a commercial quantity of drugs.

The former TV personality, who is also a model and an actor, allegedly supplied large quantities of cocaine and MDMA, including to an undercover police officer, and is now negotiating with police prosecutors, a court has been told, according to MailOnline.

Police claim the former Bachelor star was a major player in a criminal network that supplied large quantities of drugs and laundered the illicit earnings through an international syndicate. Just months after her appearance on season 10 of The Bachelor last year, police say that Griffiths sold 1kg of cocaine to an undercover police officer and 1kg of MDMA to an unknown person.

Lawyer Serae Kopra told magistrate Miranda Moody in court that she she was seeking an adjournment for Griffiths' matters amid ongoing negotiations with the police prosecutor. “The matter is not ready to proceed, unfortunately we are still waiting on material to be served by the prosecution that may lead to some outcome in case conference negotiations,” she said.

The police prosecutor told the court the office was reserving its brief of evidence “for matters that were missing”, coming almost a year after Griffiths' arrest and subsequent charging, which happened in October last year. Griffiths was woken by heavily armed specialist New South Wales Police officers and arrested during a dawn raid on her home in Umina Beach, on the NSW Central Coast, on October 10 2023.

Marjorie Griffiths, a former contestant on The Bachelor Australia, who has been charged with various serious drug offences. Photo by Network 10. | Network 10

She faces four charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, not giving police access to her phone, and recklessly dealing the proceeds of a crime. She has not entered any pleas and will return to court next month.

Griffiths first came to public attention when she appeared on Season 10 of the Bachelor. On the show, she was paired with Thomas Malucelli, a 35-year-old restaurant manager originally from Italy, but left the show after 12 weeks when Malucelli sent her home.

When interviewed for the show Griffiths, who is the youngest of eight children, said she believes her parents’ marriage of over 30 years is a great example of an honest marriage. Viewers saw her say she had experienced a bad run with love and was looking for a man who has similar future goals of marriage and children.

She was seen leaving Silverwater Correctional Complex, west of Sydney, following her release on bail in December. At the time, she had spent two months in custody on remand since specialist police officers raided her home.

As she left the prison, she was seen carrying a small plastic bag filled with her belongings. She was helped by her partner, who has not been identified. As part of her extensive and strict bail conditions, she was required to wear an electronic tracking bracelet, abstain from drugs and alcohol and follow a strict curfew. She has also not allowed to use any 'internet capable' device and can only possess one phone.