A controversial reality TV star, whose relationship raised eyebrows when his girlfriend was filmed smoking cannabis while pregnant, has died.

Struggle Street star Robert ‘Bob’ Quinn, has died aged 56, two decades after his then-girfriend Billie Jo Wilkie was seen smoking from a bong when eight months pregnant. The couple were filmed taking drugs during the Australian TV documentary, which was recorded in Sydney in 2014. After the series aired they both admitted they were “smashed on ice” (crystal methamphetamine) during filming.

Wilkie smoking cannabis, just weeks before she was going to give birth to the couple’s child, was show's most contentious scene. It was while the then 21-year-old was heavily pregnant and sitting on a toilet, next to her mum Carlene, Wilkie was seen smoking cannabis from the bong.

Quinn spent time in hospital after his time on the show, and also had issues within his family. Following his death, his son paid tribute to him and talked about him having “a tapestry of rich experiences, filled with ups and downs”. The first series of Struggle Street, which was filmed in a suburb of Sydney called Mount Druitt in 2014, caused shockwaves among fans when it was first broadcast the following May.

Controversial Struggle Street star Robert ‘Bob’ Quinn has died, aged 56. Photo by Facebook/Robert Quinn. | Facebook/Robert Quinn

Quinn and Wilkie’s relationship was the main focus of the documentary, as viewers watched them both struggled with drug addictions and to keep their relationship together.

At the time, Quinn, who was then aged 46, told the documentary makers he had been “a functioning heroin addict for three decades but recently he has also got on the ice”. The couple later admitted to Daily Mail Australia, however, they had both been high on the illegal drug during filming

“Ice is bad s**t*man,” Quinn told the Mail in 2016. “That time [filmed on Struggle Street] when I wouldn’t come to the door, I was pretty out of it that day.” “You were smashed,” Wilkie added.

Quinn then admitted: 'I fell into oblivion with drugs. It's a terrible life being on ice. It's just misery. I still have a daily struggle.”

The pressure of notoriety and their drug addictions ultimately caused the couple to split up, but they briefly reunited before calling it quits for good.

Quinn died on Wednesday June 26 this year, but his death has just been announced by son Cameran Quinn, who posted the news on his Facebook page, as reported by MailOnline. “It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I share the passing of my father, one of my closest companions in life,' he wrote.

“He lived fully within his means and embraced every moment. Through him, I carry my proud Scottish heritage, and I would never have chosen a different father to journey this earth with.

He went on: “His presence will be profoundly missed, and the void left by his absence will take a long time to come to terms with. I love you, Dad. Your memory will forever light my way.”

Many people gave their condolences on the post, with one relative saying: “Rest in paradise unk.”