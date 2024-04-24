Rebekah Vardy is said to be ‘furious’ at her footballer ex, Luke Foster, who is the father of her teenage son, after he was jailed for drug crimes. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rebekah Vardy is said to be ‘furious’ after her ex-boyfriend, who is the father to one of her children, as he has been jailed for running a cannabis factory.

Footballer Luke Foster, aged 38, was handed a three year prison sentence last month after admitting to growing the Class B drug alongside two others, according to ‘The Sun’. The ex-Oxford United and Preston North End defender is serving his jail term at HMP Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vardy, age 42, dated Foster for six years between 2007 and 2013 and the pair have a teenage son together who was born in 2010. Months after the pair split, Vardy met Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 37. The couple married in 2016 and have two daughters and a son together.

A source told the publication that Vardy is hoping that Foster's sentencing won't have a negative impact on their son. They said: “This is devastating for Becky — she’s only just found out about this, and of course she’s furious. It’s outrageous. Her sole concern is to protect her son — making sure he’s surrounded by people who love him and that this has zero impact on his education and anything else that could affect a teenage boy.”

Foster also faces a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in July. He met Vardy in 2007 when he was signed to Oxford. The pair’s split was bitter, and some of the apparent animosity has played out in the media. In 2017, Foster was ordered to pay Vardy £225 per month for child support for their son. The former couple were locked in a year-long battle after Vardy said that Foster owed her money h to look after their son. Documents claimed that the Child Support Agency had ordered Foster to pay the money.

A source at the time said: "Luke didn't pay maintenance for months and the CSA (Child Support Agency) were chasing him. Becky just wants him to take some responsibility." Foster later told ‘The Mirror’ that he had been hoping to get his finances sorted while working in management at Oldham Athletic, stating: "I want to pay for my child."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the same year, when Vardy was a contestant on ITV reality TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’, Foster claimed: “Becky liked the finer things in life. She wanted the biggest house on the street, expensive handbags. She drove my Merc, I had a Picasso. She wouldn’t even let me drive my own car. I’d pay for things I couldn’t really afford. I’d get another credit card . . . eventually it all came crumbling down.”

Responding in a statement at the time, a spokeswoman for Vardy said: “It’s upsetting Luke felt the need to sell yet another untrue story on the mother of his son. He has already made these claims via a friend in another newspaper over 18 months ago. . . Mr Foster has a new girlfriend and a new baby, he should put his efforts into focusing on them instead of still trying to hurt Mrs Vardy and in turn hurt his son who will no doubt hear about this story at school.”