Comedian Reggie Carroll has been shot and killed in Mississippi.

Reggie Carroll, 52, was a Baltimore native known for touring his stand-up routines across the country. He was gunned down in Southhaven on Wednesday 20 August, the Southhaven Police Department said in an update on Saturday.

Officers responded to Burton Lane after reports of an isolated shooting and located “one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” cops said. Despite providing “life-saving” measures, the victim, later identified as Carroll, died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.

Police added in a statement: “One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding”.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and the identity of the suspected shooter has not yet been released. Carroll was often dubbed “The Knockout King of Comedy” for the stand-up special he hosted and produced under the name.

He also made several television appearances, including on the variety series Showtime at the Apollo and The Parkers, according to his IMDb. Fellow comedian and Oscar winner Mo’Nique, 57, paid tribute to Carroll, calling him her “brother in comedy,” in an Instagram story post, Deadline reported.

She wrote: “This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together. That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”

Jonathan Carroll, the comedian’s brother, also thanked loved ones as he announced the tragic loss.