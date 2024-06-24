Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renee Zellweger’s TV presenter boyfriend Ant Anstead signs up for new reality show which is reportedly called, ‘Ant Anstead: The Naked Mechanic’.

The TV presenter is already well-known for hosting Master Mechanics and Wheeler Dealers, with the new eight-episode show expected to follow him as he tries to restore a 500-year-old farmhouse in Bedfordshire which he bought for his mum and dad.

According reports from The Sun, Anstead will have to put his skills as a mechanic to the test as he buys, restores and sells old cars, including a Land Rover Series 3, Alfa Romeo Alfasud and Jaguar XJS to help fund the restoration.

Family and friends are expected to feature in the new series, with the possibility of an appearance from Oscar-winning star Reneé Zellweger, with the pair dating since 2021.

Speaking about the upcoming show Anstead said: "I am so excited to finally be sharing this project. This is a huge scary leap for me, a reality show that shares my family and this crazy ambitious dream.”

He continued: “It’s also perfect timing to reunite with Jeremy (Daldry, deputy Head of UK Factual at ITN) a decade after making my first ever TV show, placing this project that’s close to my heart in safe hands.”

How long have Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead been dating?

The couple got together in 2021 after they met on the set of Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which features celebrities celebrate people in their lives with impressive refurbished cars, with Zellweger giving a car to twin brothers Jerome and Jerald.

Anstead later told People: “I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them, and that's what happened in this case.”